IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 417,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,089 shares during the period. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned 2.43% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $12,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MNA. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 941.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 639,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,810,000 after purchasing an additional 578,376 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,546,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,336,000 after buying an additional 297,043 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1,136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 294,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after buying an additional 270,996 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2,115.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 198,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after buying an additional 189,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,022,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MNA traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.33. 50,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,723. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $33.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.73 and a 200-day moving average of $31.53.

