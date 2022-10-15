IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IRIDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th.
IRIDEX Stock Performance
NASDAQ IRIX remained flat at $2.41 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 8,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,335. IRIDEX has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $9.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $38.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.29.
IRIDEX Company Profile
IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.
