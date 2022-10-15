IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IRIDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th.

NASDAQ IRIX remained flat at $2.41 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 8,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,335. IRIDEX has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $9.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $38.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in IRIDEX by 36.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in IRIDEX by 26.0% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 286,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 59,020 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in IRIDEX by 15.9% in the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in IRIDEX by 9.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in IRIDEX by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

