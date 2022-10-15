iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $304,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 110.4% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,601,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,971,000 after buying an additional 40,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $5,556,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $98.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.51. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.25 and a 12-month high of $155.12.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.244 dividend. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.