iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Short Interest Up 92.1% in September

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 779,200 shares, a growth of 92.1% from the September 15th total of 405,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 637,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ ESGD traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.13. 602,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,564. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.74 and a 12 month high of $82.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Motco bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000.

