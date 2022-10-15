iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Shares Acquired by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,480 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMXC. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Campion Asset Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 33,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter.

EMXC stock opened at $44.35 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $63.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.69.

