iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $47.19

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $47.19 and last traded at $47.64, with a volume of 66623 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.12.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 685.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,380,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822,254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,750,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,683,000 after purchasing an additional 800,235 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 399.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,211,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,517,000 after purchasing an additional 969,062 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 937,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,785,000 after buying an additional 131,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 881,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,310,000 after buying an additional 56,556 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

