iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 2.5% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $10,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $91,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $137.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.65. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.