iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $94.50

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $94.50 and last traded at $94.50, with a volume of 761 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.79.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.94.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,704,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,081,000 after purchasing an additional 171,062 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 216.8% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 8,994 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.