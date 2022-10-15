iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Holdings Lifted by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 73.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,454 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 157.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $16.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.29. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

