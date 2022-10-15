iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Boosted by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $359.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $403.54. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

