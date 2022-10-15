iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

IVE opened at $130.97 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.33 and a one year high of $160.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.99.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

