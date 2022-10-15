iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $89.62

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $89.62 and last traded at $93.87, with a volume of 417325 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.70.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.12 and its 200 day moving average is $100.52.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Omega Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 65,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 37,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.