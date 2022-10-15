iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Holdings Lifted by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 4,550.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,000 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $39,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF stock opened at $255.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.55. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 12-month low of $237.26 and a 12-month high of $297.30.

