iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Acquired by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,099,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,333 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF makes up 0.9% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 0.87% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $55,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,614,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 94.8% during the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 27,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of IHI stock opened at $47.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.10. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $46.21 and a 12 month high of $66.55.

