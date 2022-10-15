iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Stock Holdings Lessened by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,401 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $6,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of IYR opened at $76.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.18. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.66 and a twelve month high of $116.89.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

