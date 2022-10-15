Itafos (CVE:IFOS) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Shares of Itafos Inc. (CVE:IFOS – Get Rating) rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.97 and last traded at C$1.95. Approximately 34,080 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 107,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.90.

Itafos Stock Down 1.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$362.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29.

About Itafos

(Get Rating)

Itafos Inc operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer platform company. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, ammonium polyphosphate, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and sulfuric acid.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Itafos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itafos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.