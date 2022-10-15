ITV plc Announces Dividend of $0.17 (OTCMKTS:ITVPY)

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, October 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1685 per share on Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th.

ITV Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of ITV stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.40. ITV has a twelve month low of $5.98 and a twelve month high of $17.27.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 100 ($1.21) to GBX 90 ($1.09) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 135 ($1.63) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ITV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 85 ($1.03) to GBX 75 ($0.91) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.25.

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

