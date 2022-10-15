Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $184.00.

Shares of JKHY stock traded down $1.80 on Wednesday, hitting $183.43. 541,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,835. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.65. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $147.50 and a twelve month high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $482.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.30 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,064.1% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 15,291,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,863,830,000 after purchasing an additional 15,043,859 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 160.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,422,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $783,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 27.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,326,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,741,000 after purchasing an additional 286,117 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 935,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 928,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,102,000 after purchasing an additional 52,619 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

