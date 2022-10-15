Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

JACK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Jack in the Box to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK traded down $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.33. 255,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,055. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $54.80 and a 1-year high of $105.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.63.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $398.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.37 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is 34.51%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in Jack in the Box by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Repertoire Partners LP bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

