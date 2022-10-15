Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Short Interest Down 59.5% in September

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 59.5% from the September 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Trading Down 2.2 %

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.42. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $9.17.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Company Profile

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

