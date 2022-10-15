JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Lowered to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2022

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELDGet Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on JELD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a hold rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered JELD-WEN from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays downgraded JELD-WEN from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.92.

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

Shares of JELD-WEN stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.76. 2,037,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,356. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.28. JELD-WEN has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELDGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 19.00%. JELD-WEN’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $264,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $264,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,400 shares in the company, valued at $264,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Nord acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 263,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,848,455 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JELD-WEN

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Soapstone Management L.P. raised its position in JELD-WEN by 2.4% in the first quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,210,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,900,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,218,000 after purchasing an additional 503,453 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 139.0% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 20,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 11,727 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 178,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after buying an additional 58,106 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in JELD-WEN by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 121,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 20,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

About JELD-WEN

(Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD)

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.