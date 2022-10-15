JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Lowered to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on JELD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a hold rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered JELD-WEN from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays downgraded JELD-WEN from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.92.

Shares of JELD-WEN stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.76. 2,037,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,356. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.28. JELD-WEN has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 19.00%. JELD-WEN’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $264,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $264,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,400 shares in the company, valued at $264,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Nord acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 263,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,848,455 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Soapstone Management L.P. raised its position in JELD-WEN by 2.4% in the first quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,210,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,900,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,218,000 after purchasing an additional 503,453 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 139.0% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 20,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 11,727 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 178,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after buying an additional 58,106 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in JELD-WEN by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 121,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 20,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

