Jet Protocol (JET) Tops 1-Day Volume of $105,121.00

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 15th. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $143.56 million and approximately $105,121.00 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0844 or 0.00000441 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,153.84 or 0.99985455 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006445 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001924 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004504 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 48.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00057431 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00012529 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00057138 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022703 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.08436789 USD and is down -1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $93,215.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

