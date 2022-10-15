JMP Securities Lowers KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target to $74.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

KKR has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.46.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $44.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90. The company has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.54.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.20). KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 48.44%.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 572,354 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 572,354 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matt Cohler bought 18,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $991,442.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,601,492.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 181.4% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 605 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

