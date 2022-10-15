JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.20.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of JOANN from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of JOANN from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get JOANN alerts:

JOANN Trading Down 8.6 %

JOANN stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.20. JOANN has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $13.55.

JOANN Announces Dividend

JOANN ( NASDAQ:JOAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.87 million. JOANN had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 32.67%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JOANN will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.21%.

Insider Activity at JOANN

In related news, Director Equity Investors Cf L.P Green sold 7,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $65,855.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,730.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,139 shares of company stock worth $68,445. 71.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JOANN

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in JOANN by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 404,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 9,220 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in JOANN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JOANN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,155,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in JOANN by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,670,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,694,000 after buying an additional 951,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

JOANN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.