Joystick Price Down 19.7% This Week (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. One Joystick token can now be bought for $0.55 or 0.00002864 BTC on major exchanges. Joystick has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion and approximately $879,663.00 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Joystick has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Joystick

Joystick is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.54757773 USD and is down -2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $986,497.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

