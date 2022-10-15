JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of JOYY from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of YY traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.55. The stock had a trading volume of 355,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. JOYY has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $59.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.87.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The information services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.45. JOYY had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 2.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that JOYY will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.507 dividend. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. JOYY’s payout ratio is currently 274.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of JOYY during the 1st quarter valued at $2,211,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,480,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,381,000 after buying an additional 308,212 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY in the 1st quarter worth $1,062,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of JOYY by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 784,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,827,000 after purchasing an additional 22,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of JOYY by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

