JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target to $35.50

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.50 to $35.50 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.89.
Bank of America Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $31.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.
Bank of America Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.50%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.
About Bank of America
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
