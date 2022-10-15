Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Juniper Networks from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on Juniper Networks to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Juniper Networks to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.35.

Juniper Networks Trading Down 1.9 %

Juniper Networks stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,827,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.84 and its 200 day moving average is $29.79. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $175,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 851,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,843,092.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $702,313. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Juniper Networks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,261,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,223,460,000 after buying an additional 2,939,731 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 477.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,736,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $77,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,674 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 196.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,315,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,491,000 after purchasing an additional 872,180 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,304,000. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Further Reading

