Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, CJS Securities began coverage on Kaman in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a market outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Kaman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KAMN traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.78. 85,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,701. Kaman has a 1-year low of $27.73 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.98.

Kaman Announces Dividend

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). Kaman had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $160.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kaman will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is 70.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaman

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAMN. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 15,833 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,173,000 after purchasing an additional 265,748 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

Featured Articles

