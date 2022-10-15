Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KARO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Karooooo from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Karooooo from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Karooooo alerts:

Karooooo Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ KARO traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.17. 6,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,465. The company has a market capitalization of $473.99 million, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.42. Karooooo has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $40.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Karooooo ( NASDAQ:KARO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $51.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.64 million. Karooooo had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 24.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Karooooo will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Karooooo in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Karooooo by 2.0% in the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Karooooo by 27.5% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 140,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 30,357 shares during the period. 14.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karooooo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.