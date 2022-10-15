Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 35.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Karooooo from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Karooooo from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Karooooo Trading Up 4.7 %

Karooooo stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.17. The company had a trading volume of 6,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.90. Karooooo has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $40.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Karooooo ( NASDAQ:KARO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $51.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.64 million. Karooooo had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 24.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Karooooo will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Karooooo by 27.5% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 140,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 30,357 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Karooooo by 2.0% during the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the second quarter worth $128,000. 14.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

Featured Articles

