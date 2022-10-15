KB Home to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.

KB Home has raised its dividend payment by an average of 81.7% annually over the last three years. KB Home has a dividend payout ratio of 8.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect KB Home to earn $7.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.8%.

KB Home Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $26.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.80. KB Home has a one year low of $24.78 and a one year high of $50.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.17. KB Home had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KBH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on KB Home in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on KB Home from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on KB Home from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on KB Home from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on KB Home from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Home

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading

