Keep Network (KEEP) Trading Down 7.3% Over Last 7 Days

Keep Network (KEEP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 15th. Keep Network has a total market cap of $114.66 million and $2.17 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep Network token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000695 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Keep Network has traded down 7.3% against the dollar.
Keep Network Token Profile
Keep Network’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 tokens. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Keep Network
