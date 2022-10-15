KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KMPH. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on KemPharm in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on KemPharm in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on KemPharm from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

KemPharm Price Performance

NASDAQ:KMPH traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,809. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 12.21 and a current ratio of 12.21. KemPharm has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $10.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

KemPharm ( NASDAQ:KMPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. KemPharm had a negative net margin of 309.50% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KemPharm will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of KemPharm in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in KemPharm in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KemPharm in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in KemPharm in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in KemPharm in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

