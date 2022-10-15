Kendall Capital Management Buys Shares of 2,321 AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Kendall Capital Management bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 53.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 26.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 148.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.50.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total value of $677,879.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,213.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMN opened at $111.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.75 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.92.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

