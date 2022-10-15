Kendall Capital Management Takes $333,000 Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Kendall Capital Management acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIPC. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 49.8% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 50.0% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 91.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 49.9% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $39.01 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $37.54 and a one year high of $53.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

