Kendall Capital Management Takes $403,000 Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Kendall Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,713 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 307.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

DELL opened at $34.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $61.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.17.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.47 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 305.10% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at $13,822,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Featured Stories

