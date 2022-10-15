Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Kennedy-Wilson Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE KW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.90. The company had a trading volume of 455,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,802. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average is $19.82. Kennedy-Wilson has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $25.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 30.28% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm had revenue of $136.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.74 million. Equities analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.50%.

Insider Activity at Kennedy-Wilson

In related news, President Mary Ricks sold 61,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $1,191,065.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,142,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,487,724.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Stanley R. Zax acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.15 per share, with a total value of $635,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 458,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,327,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Mary Ricks sold 61,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $1,191,065.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,142,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,487,724.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kennedy-Wilson

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 40,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.2% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 26,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

