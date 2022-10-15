Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Shares Sold by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,759 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Kenon were worth $23,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Kenon by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Kenon by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Kenon by 190.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kenon in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kenon in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. 6.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kenon in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: OPC Israel, CPV Group, ZIM, and Quantum. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of renewable energy and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; manufacture of automobiles; and provision of container liner shipping services.
