Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Stock Performance

Shares of KTCC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.14. 1,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,286. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average is $4.87. The stock has a market cap of $44.55 million, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.08. Key Tronic has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $6.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Key Tronic during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Key Tronic by 20.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Key Tronic by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 24,521 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Key Tronic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in Key Tronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Company Profile

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

