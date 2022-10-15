KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock Price Up 6.5%

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.63 and last traded at $16.60. Approximately 386,838 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 11,728,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on KeyCorp to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.93.

KeyCorp Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KeyCorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 677.7% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 131.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

