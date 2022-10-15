KILT Protocol (KILT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $71,411,896,658,213.80 Billion

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 14th. One KILT Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00003143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KILT Protocol has a total market cap of $71,411,896,658,213.80 billion and approximately $105,686.00 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KILT Protocol has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,301.11 or 0.27673164 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010808 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About KILT Protocol

KILT Protocol was first traded on November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 tokens. KILT Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/kilt-protocol. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for KILT Protocol is kilt.io.

Buying and Selling KILT Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT is a simple protocol for creating, claiming, issuing, presenting and verifying digital credentials. In contrast to peer-to-peer solutions for this, KILT features self-sovereign data as well as revocable credentials using blockchain technology.The KILT token is required to perform certain actions within the KILT Network. The issuance of the initial tranches of KILT token is done by Botlabs GmbH and then the protocol/network would allow the creation of (block-)rewards and would distribute it following predefined mechanisms.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KILT Protocol directly using US dollars.

