Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,126 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,341 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Kimbell Royalty Partners worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Encap Energy Capital Fund Viii L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter worth $87,121,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter worth $14,718,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 52.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 587,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,545,000 after purchasing an additional 200,954 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 55.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 119,359 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 71.4% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 308,853 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 128,617 shares during the period. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 29,100 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $509,832.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 612,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,629.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 29,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $509,832.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 612,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,629.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $44,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,501.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KRP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

KRP opened at $18.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average is $17.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $20.08.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $72.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.36 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 41.55%. On average, analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is 189.66%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

