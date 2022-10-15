Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.19. 17,038,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,949,934. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at $521,788.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMI. HYA Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 99,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 124,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.2% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 45,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 997,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,330,000 after buying an additional 174,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.9% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.