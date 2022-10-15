Kingfisher Capital LLC Has $509,000 Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 7.1% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently commented on RTX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Research dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.45.
Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 2.5 %
Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.58%.
About Raytheon Technologies
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Raytheon Technologies (RTX)
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.