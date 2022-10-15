Kingfisher Capital LLC Has $509,000 Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 7.1% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on RTX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Vertical Research dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.45.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE RTX traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,396,924. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.98. The stock has a market cap of $121.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.03. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.58%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

