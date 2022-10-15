Kingfisher Capital LLC Sells 738 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Kingfisher Capital LLC lowered its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMB. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 107.2% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 601.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:EMB opened at $77.80 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.09 and a one year high of $111.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.25 and a 200-day moving average of $87.54.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.371 per share. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

