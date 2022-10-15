Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Short Interest Update

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 57.8% from the September 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on KGSPY. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kingspan Group from €57.00 ($58.16) to €48.00 ($48.98) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kingspan Group from €110.00 ($112.24) to €70.00 ($71.43) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Kingspan Group from €103.00 ($105.10) to €90.00 ($91.84) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kingspan Group from €99.00 ($101.02) to €66.00 ($67.35) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Kingspan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kingspan Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.63.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

Kingspan Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KGSPY traded up $4.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,816. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.52. Kingspan Group has a twelve month low of $42.30 and a twelve month high of $126.15.

Kingspan Group Dividend Announcement

About Kingspan Group

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1663 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.

(Get Rating)

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

See Also

