Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of KNSL opened at $275.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26 and a beta of 0.80. Kinsale Capital Group has a one year low of $160.92 and a one year high of $285.26.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

