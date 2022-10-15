Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €14.90 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.90 ($15.20) price target on Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KCO. Warburg Research set a €11.00 ($11.22) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.10 ($13.37) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €8.00 ($8.16) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday.

Klöckner & Co SE Stock Down 1.0 %

Klöckner & Co SE stock opened at €7.00 ($7.14) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of €9.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19. The firm has a market cap of $697.75 million and a P/E ratio of 1.22. Klöckner & Co SE has a twelve month low of €7.11 ($7.25) and a twelve month high of €13.50 ($13.78).

About Klöckner & Co SE

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

