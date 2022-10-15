KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Position Lessened by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. decreased its stake in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in KnowBe4 were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KNBE opened at $24.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 487.50, a PEG ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.19. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.35.

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $80.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.34 million. KnowBe4 had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 2.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KNBE. Canaccord Genuity Group cut KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.90 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on KnowBe4 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial cut KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $24.90 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut KnowBe4 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.85.

In other KnowBe4 news, insider Lars Letonoff sold 198,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $4,337,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 216,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,719,515.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other KnowBe4 news, insider Lars Letonoff sold 198,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $4,337,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 216,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,719,515.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 7,260 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $166,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at $271,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 324,060 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,601. Insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

